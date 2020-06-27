AllCavs
Ex-Ohio State star Thomas again drawing interest overseas

Sam Amico

Free agent forward Deshaun Thomas is drawing interest from Spanish clubs Valencia and Baskonia, according to Stavros Barbarousis of Eurohoops.net.

Thomas, 28, is 6-foot-7 and spent this past season with Greek club Olympiacos.

He spent three seasons at Ohio State (2010-13) and was selected by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round (No. 58 overall) of the 2013 draft.

He immediately went overseas before signing with the Spurs in September 2015. The Spurs waived Thomas after two preseason appearances, and he spent the 2015-16 season with the Austin Spurs of the G League.

Along with Greece, he has played professionally in France, Spain, Turkey and Israel.

