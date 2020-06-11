AllCavs
Pistons coach Casey staying positive in spite of 'crazy year'

Sam Amico

It's been a bumpy ride for the Detroit Pistons lately.

Injuries, trades, coaching changes ... the list goes on for a once-proud and regularly contending franchise.

But coach Dwane Casey is a man who has seen it all at this level and clearly believes the Pistons' 20-46 record to end the season isn't a sign of things to come.

Casey addressed reporters Wednesday, talking about what has been and what may be to come.

“It’s been a crazy year,” Casey said, via Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press. “With the injuries, guys going down and the way it happened early in the season. I thought we had some momentum going into the season from the summer time from last year. It didn’t come about.” 

First, the Pistons lost power forward Blake Griffin to a left knee injury and surgery in early January.

Then, they traded center Andre Drummond to Cleveland, in exchange for the expiring contracts of big man John Henson and guard Brandon Knight.

That wasn't all. After that, the Pistons reached a contract buyout with veteran guard Reggie Jackson in the middle of February.

So the Pistons quickly went from a team intending to battle for a playoff spot to a rebuilding outfit looking to fill some needs.

For starters, Sankofa reported Casey said the Pistons could afford to land a point guard, either via trade or the draft. 

"If your point guard is growing and developing, that helps the growth of everyone else," Casey said.

At the hiatus, the Pistons basically had Derrick Rose, Knight and Bruce Brown manning the position. 

Other reasons for hope included forward Sekou Doumbouya , shooting guard Luke Kennard, center Christian Wood and small forward Tony Snell.

But no matter how you spin it, the Pistons were not one of the 22 teams invited to complete the season at Walt Disney World at the end of July and have a ways to go before returning to respectability.

Maybe that can change this offseason.

“Right now, I like the group that we have to move forward with as far as pieces, and then the piece that we get this year in the draft is going to be for the future,” Casey said.

