Pistons sign former first-round pick Patton

The Detroit Pistons have signed free agent center Justin Patton, the team announced in a release.

Patton is a former first-round pick, selected No. 16 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2017. He was then sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a draft-day deal.

Foot surgeries have hampered his career, as he has appeared in just a total of nine NBA games over three seasons with the Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Patton recorded 45 points in a G League game with the OKC Blue this past season. But the Thunder traded him in January to the Dallas Mavericks, who immediately waived him. He was then picked up off waivers by the G League's Wisconsin Herd.

Patton, 23, is 6-foot-11 and was Big East Freshman of the Year in his lone season at Creighton.

The Pistons were not among the 22 teams invited to resume the season in Orlando at the end of July. They just recently hired former Thunder executive Troy Weaver as their new general manager.