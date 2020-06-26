AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Pistons sign former first-round pick Patton

Sam Amico

The Detroit Pistons have signed free agent center Justin Patton, the team announced in a release.

Patton is a former first-round pick, selected No. 16 overall by the Chicago Bulls in 2017. He was then sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves in a draft-day deal.

Foot surgeries have hampered his career, as he has appeared in just a total of nine NBA games over three seasons with the Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Patton recorded 45 points in a G League game with the OKC Blue this past season. But the Thunder traded him in January to the Dallas Mavericks, who immediately waived him. He was then picked up off waivers by the G League's Wisconsin Herd.

Patton, 23, is 6-foot-11 and was Big East Freshman of the Year in his lone season at Creighton.

The Pistons were not among the 22 teams invited to resume the season in Orlando at the end of July. They just recently hired former Thunder executive Troy Weaver as their new general manager.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA to reveal schedule for remainder of season Friday evening

Eight regular-season "seeding" games for all 22 teams to be announced on ESPN in hour-long special.

Sam Amico

Bucks two-way guard Mason heads All-G League teams

Former second-round pick named MVP as all-league teams, as well as rookie and defense honors.

Sam Amico

NBA, union officially finalize plans to resume season at Disney

As expected, pro basketball season to return at end of July with 22 teams jostling for playoff positioning.

Sam Amico

Sixers agree to deal with free agent forward Broekhoff

Waived by Dallas in February, Australia native will join Philadelphia for NBA's return.

Sam Amico

Scola decides against retirement, headed back to Italy

Free agent center to reportedly will sign for another run after suggesting he was about to call it quits.

Sam Amico

Knicks sign Harper to two-way deal, waive Allen

Former Auburn standout point guard flourished in G League after latching on with Suns.

Sam Amico

Ex-NBA guard Marbury rips Knicks for hiring of Worldwide Wes

New York native refers to Wesley as "Worldwide Sucker," questions team's decision on bringing "this dude here."

Sam Amico

Wizards to sign Grant as replacement for Bertans

Veteran combo guard, a former first-round pick, has spent time with the Knicks, Bulls and Magic.

Sam Amico

Mavericks sign free agent Burke, lose Cauley-Stein

Point guard making return to Dallas as center staying home from restart for expected birth of child.

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Green lands deal in Turkey

One-time NCAA leading scorer has spent time with Jazz, Nuggets and in G League.

Sam Amico