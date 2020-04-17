AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Detroit Notes: Offseason, LaMelo, Bad Boys, Ranking The Best

Sam Amico

When you miss the playoffs and trade Andre Drummond for two expiring contracts, it's safe to say it will be a critical offseason.

Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons weren't exactly going anywhere with Drummond, or Blake Griffin, who underwent knee surgery in January and was listed out for the season. They shipped Drummond to Cleveland for John Henson and Brandon Knight, both of whom have contracts that come off the books at the end of season, whenever that may be.

Right now, the coronovirus pandemic has everything on hold -- though senior advisor Ed Stefanski recently said the Pistons are at least trying to prepare for the draft. (They own the league's fifth-worst record at the hiatus.)

“The whole league is watching video,” Stefanski told Rod Beard of The Detroit News. “We’ve seen some (of the top prospects). Everyone has a bank of information on players, so we’re all in the same boat.”

The Pistons could use a little bit of everything, but as Lauren Williams of MLive.com pointed out, they especially need a point guard.

Knight is actually the Pistons' second-highest paid player, behind only Griffin. Along with Knight and Henson (who could be re-signed), Christian Wood, Langston Galloway and Thon Maker are all entering free agency.

Also, Derrick Rose, Luke Kennard and Tony Snell will be in the final year of their deals in 2020-21, making each very tradeable as soon as such business resumes.

So, big offseason ahead for the Pistons? Yeah, you'd better believe it.

Here's more out of Detroit:

  • Michael Jordan's battles with the old Pistons Bad Boys teams were legendary, and the Free Press ran a photo gallery of said battles ahead of the highly anticipated Jordan and Chicago Bulls documentary, coming April 19 on ESPN. Check out the full cool gallery here.
  • Meanwhile, Pistons legend Isiah Thomas is eager to see how the Bad Boys are portrayed in the 10-part documentary, he told Beard. "We competed and beat their team but that doesn’t mean we didn’t respect and admire (Jordan) as a player,” Thomas said.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Redraft Says Cavs' Garland Worthy Of No. 5; Moves Porter Jr. Up In Order

Cleveland rookie guards selected fifth and 11th, respectively, as ESPN picks lottery all over again.

Sam Amico

Suddenly, NBA Reportedly Optimistic About Resuming Season

League's board of conference to meet via video conference to discuss possible next steps.

Sam Amico

Top Prospects Green, Todd Skipping College To Enter G League

Minor league expansion franchise will be part of NBA's professional pathway program.

Sam Amico

Pippen Says He Was Fired From Advisor Role With Bulls

Chicago legend took shot at franchise's struggles on podcast, released April 15.

Sam Amico

Lakers Notes: Free-Agent-To-Be Davis Appears Likely To Stay

Star forward clearly enjoying being in a winning situation next to superstar teammate LeBron James.

Sam Amico

Knicks Parting Ways With Blatt As Consultant

Former Cavaliers coach lost ally in front office when former Knicks president Steve Mills was fired.

Sam Amico

Mock Draft: No Obvious Selection For First Overall Pick

Mystery surrounds 2020 NBA Draft, and the lottery that expected to precede it, in every imaginable way.

Sam Amico

Decisions Await Altman, Cavaliers Once Offseason Finally Arrives

Cleveland GM has a busy summer ahead trying to prepare for what's next, whenever that may be.

Sam Amico

Could NBA Eliminate Courtside Seating Upon Return?

League will most certainly need to make changes to how close to action fans are allowed.

Sam Amico

Bulls Have Yet To Make Decision On Boylen's Future As Coach

New executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has had conversations with Boylen, but avoiding comment.

Sam Amico