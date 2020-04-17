Detroit Notes: Offseason, LaMelo, Bad Boys, Ranking The Best

When you miss the playoffs and trade Andre Drummond for two expiring contracts, it's safe to say it will be a critical offseason.

Ladies and gentlemen, meet the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons weren't exactly going anywhere with Drummond, or Blake Griffin, who underwent knee surgery in January and was listed out for the season. They shipped Drummond to Cleveland for John Henson and Brandon Knight, both of whom have contracts that come off the books at the end of season, whenever that may be.

Right now, the coronovirus pandemic has everything on hold -- though senior advisor Ed Stefanski recently said the Pistons are at least trying to prepare for the draft. (They own the league's fifth-worst record at the hiatus.)

“The whole league is watching video,” Stefanski told Rod Beard of The Detroit News. “We’ve seen some (of the top prospects). Everyone has a bank of information on players, so we’re all in the same boat.”

The Pistons could use a little bit of everything, but as Lauren Williams of MLive.com pointed out, they especially need a point guard.

Knight is actually the Pistons' second-highest paid player, behind only Griffin. Along with Knight and Henson (who could be re-signed), Christian Wood, Langston Galloway and Thon Maker are all entering free agency.

Also, Derrick Rose, Luke Kennard and Tony Snell will be in the final year of their deals in 2020-21, making each very tradeable as soon as such business resumes.

So, big offseason ahead for the Pistons? Yeah, you'd better believe it.

Here's more out of Detroit:

The Pistons moved up to third in a lottery mock draft held by Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press. Sankofa used the Tankathon lottery simulator to determine the order of the draft. He has the Pistons selecting basketball celebrity LaMelo Ball, considered the top-rated point guard. Read Sankofa's full mock here.

Michael Jordan's battles with the old Pistons Bad Boys teams were legendary, and the Free Press ran a photo gallery of said battles ahead of the highly anticipated Jordan and Chicago Bulls documentary, coming April 19 on ESPN. Check out the full cool gallery here.

Meanwhile, Pistons legend Isiah Thomas is eager to see how the Bad Boys are portrayed in the 10-part documentary, he told Beard. "We competed and beat their team but that doesn’t mean we didn’t respect and admire (Jordan) as a player,” Thomas said.

In a separate post, Beard ranked the 10 greatest Pistons of all time. Former Piston and current FOX Sports Detroit analyst Greg Kelser gave his thoughts as well.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.