Pistons hire ex-Bucks executive Mincberg as assistant GM

The Detroit Pistons have hired David Mincberg as assistant general manager, the team announced Thursday.

Mincberg comes to Detroit from the Milwaukee Bucks, where he spent three seasons. That included last season as the Bucks' vice president of basketball strategy. Before that, he spent five years with the Memphis Grizzlies, including a role as the director of scouting.

The Pistons hired Troy Weaver as new GM on June 18. Ed Stefanski remains the team's senior advisor.

The Pistons were 20-46 when the NBA went on hiatus and did not qualify for the return of the season in Orlando at the end of the month.

Instead, they are focusing on the offseason, particularly the draft, where they stand a good chance to land a top-five pick.

"I’m excited for the challenge of building this team into a consistent winner and assembling the pieces to compete at a very high level," Weaver said in a statement. "We’ll get to work right away, evaluating opportunities and installing systems that will make us all successful.”