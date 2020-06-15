AllCavs
Dunleavy Jr., Holden on radar for assistant GM job with Pistons

Sam Amico

Brooklyn Nets director of player personnel J.R. Holden and Golden State Warriors assistant general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr.  are "on the radar" for the Detroit Pistons, according to Ian Begley of SNY.tv.

The Pistons are looking to hire both a GM and assistant GM to work with senior advisor Ed Stefanski. Dunleavey and Holden would be candidates for the Pistons' assistant GM position, Begley reported.

Holden, 43, played college ball at Bucknell before a successful professional career overseas. Dunleavy, 39, played at Duke, was the No. 3 overall draft pick in 2002 and spent 15 seasons in the NBA.

"Nets assistant GM Jeff Peterson and Thunder VP of basketball operations Troy Weaver are among the top candidates for the Pistons' opening, SNY sources confirm," Begley wrote.

Dunleavy has been assistant GM of the Warriors for less than a year. Holden was formerly a scout for the Pistons.

The NBA has been on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic since March 11. It is scheduled to resume the season at the end of July at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The Pistons were not among the 22 playoff-contenders invited to finish the season.

