AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Pistons' Stefanski: 'Everyone In Same Boat' When It Comes To NBA Draft

Sam Amico

Senior advisor Ed Stefanksi and the Detroit Pistons are trying to move forward with the team's draft preparations as best as possible, Stefanski said in an exclusive interview with Rod Beard of The Detroit News.

That won't be easy -- not with the cancellation of the NCAA tournament and pre-draft workouts being very much up in the air because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The whole league is watching video,” Stefanski told Beard. “We’ve seen some (of the top prospects). Everyone has a bank of information on players, so we’re all in the same boat.”

Just as it everywhere, life in the NBA is on hold. The league suspended the season March 11 and there is no word on when or if things will resume.

Right now, the 2020 NBA Draft is still scheduled to be held June 25, though most around the league seem to think that will change.

The Pistons are 16-46 at the hiatus. It's also hard to know how the league will determine the order of the draft, if it will moved forward with the lottery or just base everything on record.

Whatever the case, the Pistons undoubtedly could use some help, and whenever the draft is held, Stefanski will follow the same approach.

"For where we’re picking, I’d have to study it to find where we didn’t take the best player available,” Stefanski told Beard. “Ninety percent of the time, it’s the best player available.”

Stefanski is the father of new Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cavs Owner Gilbert Waiving Rent For Small Businesses In Detroit

Gilbert's Bedrock company displays some charity as he continues to recover from stroke suffered in spring.

Sam Amico

Knicks Owner Dolan Has 'Little Or No Symptoms' After Positive Coronavirus Test

Chairman of Madison Square Garden self-isolating at home with family, reportedly doing OK.

Sam Amico

Your Ball: Who Would You Like To See Cavaliers Land In NBA Draft?

James Wiseman. LaMelo Ball. Obi Toppin. Anthony Edwards. All are among the top draft prospects. Who should Cleveland take?

Sam Amico

by

williamwayne

Cavs Give Knicks Go-Ahead To Interview Aller For Assistant GM Job

New York said to be strongly considering Cleveland's senior director of basketball operations.

Sam Amico

NBA Facing $1 Billion In Losses, Record Salary Cap Plunge

Stoppage in play very well may result in financial challenges pro basketball hasn't experienced in modern era.

Sam Amico

LeBron Remembers McLeod On Day Lakers Were To Visit Cavs

Former Cleveland star didn't get to make return with LA, but still paid his respects to late play-by-play man.

Sam Amico

What The Odds Say About NBA Draft's Top Five Selections

Where might the top prospects fall when the draft actually occurs? Here's a look.

Sam Amico

by

williamwayne

NBA, Union Likely Face Collective Bargaining Round Before Resuming

Relationship between league and players something to watch during suspension of season, insider says.

Sam Amico

Brown Grateful For Extra Time With Nigerian National Team

Former Cavaliers and Lakers head coach plans to make most of pause in Summer Games.

Sam Amico

Permanent Change To NBA Schedule May Eventually Be A Reality

League could explore switching calendar to later start and summer finish.

Sam Amico