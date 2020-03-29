Pistons' Stefanski: 'Everyone In Same Boat' When It Comes To NBA Draft

Senior advisor Ed Stefanksi and the Detroit Pistons are trying to move forward with the team's draft preparations as best as possible, Stefanski said in an exclusive interview with Rod Beard of The Detroit News.

That won't be easy -- not with the cancellation of the NCAA tournament and pre-draft workouts being very much up in the air because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“The whole league is watching video,” Stefanski told Beard. “We’ve seen some (of the top prospects). Everyone has a bank of information on players, so we’re all in the same boat.”

Just as it everywhere, life in the NBA is on hold. The league suspended the season March 11 and there is no word on when or if things will resume.

Right now, the 2020 NBA Draft is still scheduled to be held June 25, though most around the league seem to think that will change.

The Pistons are 16-46 at the hiatus. It's also hard to know how the league will determine the order of the draft, if it will moved forward with the lottery or just base everything on record.

Whatever the case, the Pistons undoubtedly could use some help, and whenever the draft is held, Stefanski will follow the same approach.

"For where we’re picking, I’d have to study it to find where we didn’t take the best player available,” Stefanski told Beard. “Ninety percent of the time, it’s the best player available.”

Stefanski is the father of new Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski.

