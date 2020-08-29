Pistons to add West, Ellis to roles in front office

The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a contract with Ryan West for a role in the personnel department, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

James Edwards III of The Athletic reported in early August that the Pistons would be adding West and Harold Ellis to scouting roles.

West is the son of NBA legend and Los Angeles Clippers executive board member Jerry West. (Ryan's brother Jonnie West married golfer Michelle Wie in 2019.) Ryan West worked in the Los Angeles Lakers' front office.

Ellis, 49, most recently in basketball operations with the New York Knicks but was not retained after Leon Rose became chief of basketball operations. Ellis has also previously served as director of pro scouting of the Orlando Magic.

The Pistons are reshaping their front office, starting with new general manager Troy Weaver, who arrived earlier this summer from the Oklahoma City Thunder.