Pistons name Thunder's Weaver new general manager

The Detroit Pistons have hired Troy Weaver as their new general manager.

Weaver has worked in the Oklahoma City Thunder front office since 2010, including the last two as vice president of basketball operations. He joins senior adviser Ed Stefanski as part of the Pistons' management team.

Weaver has also worked as director of player personnel with the Utah Jazz and as an assistant coach under Jim Boeheim at Syracuse. Weaver has also been an assistant at New Mexico and Pittsburgh.

The Pistons (20-46) did not qualify for the resumption of the season in Orlando at the end of July. They could, however, be in line for a top-five lottery pick in the draft.

"I’m excited for the challenge of building this team into a consistent winner and assembling the pieces to compete at a very high level," Weaver said in a statement. "We’ll get to work right away, evaluating opportunities and installing systems that will make us all successful.”