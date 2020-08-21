SI.com
AllCavs
Pistons GM Weaver: Don't want to hear 'woe is me' after lottery

Sam Amico

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver says not to feel sorry for the team despite dropping two spots in Thursday's NBA Draft Lottery.

“Before everybody starts with the ‘woe is me,' don’t do that with us,” Weaver said, via Keith Langlois of Pistons.com. “We’re not built that way. We’re going to charge forward and get after it for the seventh pick.”

The Pistons entered the lottery with the fifth-best odds. So finishing seventh isn't exactly ideal.

But Weaver is the new general manager and the Pistons liked him because he's cool, collected and confident. He clearly isn't going to let something like a little dumb luck -- and bad bounce of a ping pong ball -- get him or the franchise down.

“From three to 13, it’s going to be a scramble,” he said. “We have to continue to do our work and be disciplined and be ready, because this is a draft where you don’t know.”

Minnesota finished with the first overall pick, with Golden State second, Charlotte third, Chicago fourth and Cleveland fifth.

Weaver said he feels the draft is about 14 or 15 deep in terms of prospects who can make an impact.

