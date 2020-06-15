AllCavs
Weaver, Hughes, Peterson serious candidates for Pistons GM role

Sam Amico

The Detroit Pistons are considering three "serious" candidates for their general manager vacancy, according to ESPN -- Los Angeles Clippers GM Mark Hughes, Brooklyn Nets assistant GM Jeff Peterson and Oklahoma City Thunder VP of basketball operations Troy Weaver.

The Pistons are looking to fill out the front office with a GM and an assistant GM to work with senior advisor Ed Stefanski.

Hughes played basketball at Michigan and was co-captain on the 1989 NCAA championship team. He has worked in the front office with both the New York Knicks and Clippers.

Peterson joined the Nets a year ago after seven years as assistant GM with the Atlanta Hawks.

Weaver is in his 10th season in the Thunder's front office, this being his first as the VP of basketball operations.

Weaver is the frontrunner for the Pistons GM job, according to the New York Times.

The NBA has been on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic since March 11. It is scheduled to resume the season at the end of July at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The Pistons were not among the 22 playoff-contenders invited to finish the season.

