Suns' Booker joined elite company after quality performance and buzzer-beater vs. Clippers

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is finally getting the national recognition he deserves.

Booker was a first-time All-Star this season, as he was an injury replacement for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard.

At 23 years old, Booker has played a significant role in the Suns' 3-0 Orlando bubble record. He made a tough buzzer-beater Tuesday to give his team the win against the Los Angeles Clippers.

With his 35-point performance and game-winner, Booker joined elite company. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Booker now has three games where he's scored 30-plus points and had a game-winning buzzer beater. Larry Bird, the late Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan each have four.

Booker has scored 30.7 points a game while in Orlando, and he's shot 47% from the field. He's also dished 5.3 assists a game and grabbed 4.0 rebounds a game.

If Booker continues to play at this level, the Suns will have a shot at earning the ninth seed and perhaps an opportunity to compete in a play-in tournament.

The Suns are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference, but they are 1.5 games behind the ninth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers. Phoenix will play the undefeated Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.