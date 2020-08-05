AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Suns' Booker joined elite company after quality performance and buzzer-beater vs. Clippers

Cameron Fields

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is finally getting the national recognition he deserves. 

Booker was a first-time All-Star this season, as he was an injury replacement for Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard. 

At 23 years old, Booker has played a significant role in the Suns' 3-0 Orlando bubble record. He made a tough buzzer-beater Tuesday to give his team the win against the Los Angeles Clippers. 

With his 35-point performance and game-winner, Booker joined elite company. According to ESPN Stats & Info, Booker now has three games where he's scored 30-plus points and had a game-winning buzzer beater. Larry Bird, the late Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan each have four. 

Booker has scored 30.7 points a game while in Orlando, and he's shot 47% from the field. He's also dished 5.3 assists a game and grabbed 4.0 rebounds a game. 

If Booker continues to play at this level, the Suns will have a shot at earning the ninth seed and perhaps an opportunity to compete in a play-in tournament. 

The Suns are currently the 12th seed in the Western Conference, but they are 1.5 games behind the ninth-seeded Portland Trail Blazers. Phoenix will play the undefeated Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET. 

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dribbles: Undermanned Nets prove bubble ball can be tons of fun

Brooklyn stuns league-leading Milwaukee behind cast of unlikely hoops heroes.

Sam Amico

Houston-Portland game will come down to which backcourt performs better

James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are all some of the most gifted offensive players in the league.

Cameron Fields

Eight teams left out of Orlando now pessimistic about return to court

Cavaliers, Hornets, Bulls and others have been holding out hope for games before start of next season.

Sam Amico

Lillard keeping faith that Trail Blazers can return to playoffs

Portland scoring machine says he's confident team can make run inside Orlando bubble.

Sam Amico

NBA television ratings 'unremarkable' after solid start to return

League continuing trend of drawing small numbers that were reported before suspension of play in March.

Sam Amico

German guard Saibou released for protesting COVID-19 restrictions

Bonn veteran, a former member of German national team, also posted coronavirus conspiracy theories to social media.

Sam Amico

Clippers guard Williams clears quarantine, set for return

Veteran sixth man averaging close to 19 points per game prior to NBA hiatus.

Sam Amico

Former NBA forward Daye tests positive for coronavirus in Italy

Veteran and reigning Italian league MVP not showing symptoms, is in self-quarantine.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Davis goes full throttle, and now maybe Lakers can take it easy

Star forward tallies 42 points as LA downs Utah to clinch top seed in Western Conference.

Sam Amico

NBA reportedly spent $150 million for setup inside Orlando bubble

ESPN utilizing robotic cameras nearly 20 broadcasters to give games feel of a huge event.

Sam Amico