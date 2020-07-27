Waiters and Lakers excited about fit, future together

AllCavs
Dion Waiters is making the most of a second chance. Or maybe it's a third or fourth chance.

Either way, Waiters has been given new basketball life, joining LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers shortly before the NBA went on hiatus in March.

The Lakers are considered one of the two or three favorites to emerge from the Orlando bubble with a championship,m and Waiters is clearly happy to be where he is today after where he's been.

“At this point in my life, I just want to play basketball, take care of my family and enjoy it,” Waiters told reporters. “You just never know. As you can see now, we’re living in a movie with everything that’s going on. Who would have thought we’d be talking like this (over Zoom)?”

Waiters, 28, is a 6-foot-4 shooting guard and appeared in just three games with the Miami Heat this season. It started with a suspension after Waiters supposedly complained about playing time. It ended (at least in Miami) after Waiters supposedly ingested some gummies laced with marijuana. It resulted in a panic attack.

The Heat traded Waiters to the Memphis Grizzlies and the Grizzlies waived him before he appeared in a game.

The Lakers are the typical LeBron team -- a team willing to take chances on veterans with an iffy basketball past, but also veterans who have the ability to deliver when the games mean the most.

Think of Lance Stephenson or J.R. Smith.

Waiters is also that kind of talent and he has earned the praise of his teammates, who have been shouting "Cheese" from the bench during scrimmages when he hits a shot. "Cheese" is Waiters' nickname and is short for "Philly cheesesteak," the sandwich made famous by Waiters' hometown of Philadelphia.

“He just gives us a different dynamic,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “We have catch-and-shoot shooters, plenty of them. But what he’s able to do – handle the ball, pick and rolls, playmaking, making big shots. We’re excited about that as well.”

Waiters was drafted by Cleveland with the fourth overall pick in 2012. He was actually traded by the Cavaliers shortly after James returned in 2014... in a deal that delivered J.R. Smith to the Cavs, no less.

Waiters had a decent run in Oklahoma City and for a while, in Miami. Vogel, LeBron and the Lakers believe those decent runs haven't reached an end, that Waiters still has at least one more left.

“Here, it’s like it’s different, man,” Waiters said. “It’s a vibe. Everybody’s just positive. We got our own slang and things like that going on. … It makes you feel good though. You’re excited.”

