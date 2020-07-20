All 346 players inside NBA bubble test negative for coronavirus

Zero of the 346 players tested on the Disney campus have tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced in a joint statement with the players’ association.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season at the end of the month in Orlando, with scrimmages beginning as soon as this week.

“When the NBA sent out its coronavirus update last Monday, the league indicated that two players had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Disney campus, but both players did so while quarantined, significantly limiting the possibility of an outbreak,” wrote Luke Adams of HoopsRumors.