All 346 players inside NBA bubble test negative for coronavirus

Sam Amico

Zero of the 346 players tested on the Disney campus have tested positive for the coronavirus, the league announced in a joint statement with the players’ association. 

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season at the end of the month in Orlando, with scrimmages beginning as soon as this week.

“When the NBA sent out its coronavirus update last Monday, the league indicated that two players had tested positive for COVID-19 at the Disney campus, but both players did so while quarantined, significantly limiting the possibility of an outbreak,” wrote Luke Adams of HoopsRumors.

Mitchell can stay with Jazz to fulfill title dreams, analyst says

Utah continues to prove it is willing to put winning pieces around star guard, according to former center Kendrick Perkins.

Sam Amico

Kings awaiting MRI results following Bagley foot injury

Second-year big man hurt right foot during practice Sunday inside Orlando bubble as Sacramento awaits restart.

Sam Amico

Westbrook ready to join Rockets in Orlando bubble

All-Star guard to join James Harden, Houston on Disney campus after recovering from coronavirus.

Sam Amico

Former Bulls forward Murphy agrees to deal in Japan

One-time Florida standout has chased game across globe, lands new deal after sitting out last season.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers owner Gilbert 'turning up pressure' for improvement

After finishing with 19 wins in each of the past two seasons, Cleveland reportedly expected to start competing.

Sam Amico

Bucks' Pat has COVID-19, not with team in Orlando bubble

Bucks' guard Pat Connaughton will join the team when he clears the NBA's protocols.

Cameron Fields

Well-traveled guard Canaan signs with Russian club

NBA free agent has completely bounced back from ankle injury suffered as member of Suns in 2018.

Sam Amico

Free agent forward Dekker nearing deal in Turkey

Former first-round pick has spent time in NBA with Rockets, Clippers, Cavaliers and Wizards.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Kilpatrick agrees to two-year deal in Turkey

Well-traveled veteran finds new home overseas after bouncing around NBA.

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Brooks tests positive for coronavirus in China

Free agent last played with Grizzlies, not showing any symptoms, according to Guangdong Southern Tigers.

Sam Amico