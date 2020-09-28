Sixers, Pelicans contact Rivers about coaching vacancies

The Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans have reached out to coach Doc Rivers about their coaching vacancies, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

Rivers announced on Monday he was out as Los Angeles Clippers coach after seven seasons. The 76ers, Pelicans, Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers are the other teams with vacancies.

It was recently reported that the 76ers are down to two finalists -- former Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni and Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue. In other words, Rivers and Lue are likely to be competing for head-coaching vacancies over the next week or so.

Lue is also reportedly a candidate for the Clippers, Pelicans and Rockets openings.

The Clippers were bounced from the playoffs after building a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

Rivers has compiled a 943-681 record in 21 seasons coaching the Clippers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. He won a title as Celtics coach in 2008.

He was hired as Clippers coach in 2013 and and is 564-356 in LA.