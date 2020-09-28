Rivers announces he is out as Clippers coach after seven seasons

The Los Angeles Clippers and coach Doc Rivers have parted ways after seven seasons, he announced in a statement.

The Clippers recently completed a disappointing first year with new stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, blowing a 3-1 series lead against the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals.

It is not yet known if lead assistant Tyronn Lue will be a candidate for the vacancy. Lue is the former coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers and is up for several openings around the league, including those of the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets.

Rivers will almost certainly be up for the other openings around the league as well.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported two weeks ago that sources expected Rivers to be "safe" after the Clippers' playoff loss, given that Rivers was a big reason why Leonard chose the Clippers in free agency.

Both Leonard and George are eligible for free agency at the end of next season.

Rivers has compiled a 943-681 record in 21 seasons coaching the Clippers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. He won a title as Celtics coach in 2008.

He was hired as Clippers coach in 2013 and and is 564-356 in LA.