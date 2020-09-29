SI.com
Rivers caught off guard by Clippers' decision to move on

Sam Amico

Doc Rivers was surprised that the Los Angeles Clippers decided to part ways with him as coach, according to a report from the LA Times.

Rivers, 58, is coming off a season in which the Clippers blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals after some high expectations.

Despite receiving some support internally, Rivers was let go, with Clippers owner Steve Ballmer making the call after a few weeks of giving it some thought.

“Doc has been a terrific coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador, and a pillar of strength during tumultuous times,” Ballmer said in a statement. “He won a heck of a lot of games and laid a foundation for this franchise.”

Rivers, 58, is already said to be a candidate for vacancies with the Houston Rockets, New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers.

He took the blame for the Clippers failing to meet expectations after landing star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last offseason.

“I’m the coach and I’ll take any blame for it,” Rivers said after the Clippers were eliminated. “But we didn’t meet our expectations, clearly, because if we had, in my opinion, we’d still be playing.”

Both Leonard and George are eligible for free agency at the end of next season.

Rivers has compiled a 943-681 record in 21 seasons coaching the Clippers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. He won a title as Celtics coach in 2008.

He was hired as Clippers coach in 2013 and and is 564-356 in LA.

It is believed that the job of Clippers GM Michael Winger is safe.

