Ex-Clippers coach Rivers set to interview for 76ers vacancy

Sam Amico

Former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers will interview for the Philadelphia 76ers' vacancy, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The interview will take place in the Philadelphia area, Charania added.

Rivers is considered one of three finalists for the job, joining Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue and former Houston Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni.

Lue already interviewed with the 76ers, touring their practice facility in Camden, N.J., per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Pompey reported last week that D'Antoni is the favorite for the job.

The Clippers parted ways with Rivers on Monday after they failed to reach the Western Conference Finals, blowing a 3-1 series lead to the Denver Nuggets in the second round.

Rivers, 58, is also believed to be a candidate for vacancies with the Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans.

Rivers has compiled a 943-681 record in 21 seasons coaching the Clippers, Boston Celtics and Orlando Magic. He won a title as Celtics coach in 2008.

He was hired as Clippers coach in 2013 and finished 564-356 in LA.

