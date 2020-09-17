Free agent forward Motiejunas signs one-year deal in China

Free agent forward Donatas Motiejunas has signs to a one-year contract with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers of China, he told European basketball website 15min.

Motiejunas, 29, is 7-foot-0 and last played in the NBA with the San Antonio Spurs in 2019. He has also spent time with the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans, as well as in the G League.

“I signed a contract with the Xinjiang Flying Tigers Club because I know it's a winning team,” Motiejunas said.

He averaged averaged 22.8 points, a league-leading 15.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals with Shanghai Sharks last season.