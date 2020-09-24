SI.com
Donovan deal with Bulls for four years, more than $24 million

Sam Amico

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan's contract will pay him more than $24 million over four years, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Bulls announced the hiring of Donovan on Tuesday. He becomes the first coach brought in by the new front office of chief of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley.

Donovan, 55, parted ways with the Oklahoma City Thunder following the season, which ended only after an inspiring -- and some might say improbable -- run to the playoffs.

Donovan's contract with the Thunder expired the sides could not reach a deal, making him a coaching free agent.

“The success that he has sustained over the course of his coaching career puts him on a different level," Karnisovas said in a statement. "We feel his ability to help his players reach their potential, both individually and collectively, will mesh well with our roster. Whether as a player or as a coach, he has won everywhere his career has taken him, and we hope that will continue here in Chicago."

Donovan compiled a 243-157 mark with the Thunder, including 44-28 this past season, after the Thunder traded away stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George. He coached the University of Florida to back-to-back NCAA championships (2006 and '07) before signing on with the Thunder.

“I want to thank Jerry [Reinsdorf], Michael, Arturas and Marc for the opportunity to coach the Chicago Bulls,’’ Donovan said. “I also want to thank them for the time and effort they put into this hiring process. I’m excited to partner with Arturas as we work together on behalf of this historic franchise.’’

The Bulls are currently taking part in minicamp and own the No. 4 overall pick in the Nov. 18 draft.

