With the NBA season on hold and NCAA season having reached an unceremonious conclusion, it's hard to know how the draft will be impacted.

For now, the rules remain the same -- underclassmen have until April 26 to declare for the draft, and until June 3 to withdraw to maintain their college eligibility. (International prospects have until June 15 to withdraw.)

With the season perhaps picking back up in July, it seems unlikely that the draft will still be held at the end of June.

Of course, all of this is subject to change as the world tries to wait out and overtake the coronavirus. But for now, here is the list of those who are rumored to be leaving college or have outright declared for the draft:

Jordan Bruner, F, jr., Yale

LaMelo Ball, G, Australia*

Kendrick Davis, G, so., SMU

Anthony Edwards, G, fr., Georgia*

Alonzo Gaffney, F, fr., Ohio State

Jayvon Graves, G, jr., Buffalo

R.J. Hampton, G, Australia

Elijah Hughes, G/F, jr., Syracuse

Tre Jones, PG, so., Duke

Cam Mack, G, so., Nebraska

Sandro Mamukelashvili, F, jr., Seton Hall

Isaac Okoro, F, fr., Auburn

Obi Toppin, F, so., Dayton

Devin Vassell, G, so., Florida State

James Wiseman, C, fr., Memphis

* - viewed as potential No. 1 overall pick.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.