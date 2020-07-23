AllCavs
NBA continues to explore dates for possible draft combine

Sam Amico

Most of the NBA's regular offseason activities have been scheduled, with the draft lottery expected to take place Aug. 20 and the actual draft slated for Oct. 16.

But something is missing, and that's no less than the annual combine, where general managers and scouts are afforded a couple days to evaluate prospects.

Well, here's the bad news -- the league still hasn't been unable with a way to safely conduct a combine, given the unpredictability of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the better-than-bad news -- the league continues to look into it.

In normal years, the NBA combine is held in Chicago in May. That wasn't about to happen this year.

But the league said in the memo that it is still evaluating potential dates and formats to hold the event," Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported.

Initially, the league and GMs supposedly held out hope for something, anything in August. A virtual combine could be one possibility, though that doesn't seem to be the preference. Still, a form of the combine probably beats no combine at all.

Clearly, the league is in the process of figuring out which option is best.

