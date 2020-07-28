NBA sending invites to prospects for possible draft combine

The NBA isn't sure when the draft combine will be, or even if it will have one at all, but it's still inviting prospects anyway, as relayed by Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

According to Givony, the league is sending emails to "select" prospects to inform them of their inclusion. But Givony added the invites come "with a disclaimer that no decisions have been made about a date, format, location, or even if a combine will actually occur."

The annual combine is typically held in Chicago at the end of may. Circumstances resulting from the coronavirus pandemic moved that date -- and to when remains to be seen.

Most of the league's regular offseason events already have been scheduled, with the draft lottery expected to be held Aug. 20 and the draft itself slated for Oct. 16.

The league did say in a memo to teams that it continues to evaluate potential dates and formats for the event, as Tim Bontemps of ESPN reported.

A virtual combine could be one possibility, though that doesn't seem to be the preference. Still, a form of the combine probably beats no combine at all.

At the very least, draft prospects are being contacted, and that's a start.