NBA considering options for some type of pre-draft combine

Nearly every aspect of the NBA's offseason has a date, or at least tentative date, as the league continues to put together a calendar amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, it appears there could be an actual pre-draft combine -- or some form of "prospect gathering," according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

The draft lottery is scheduled for Aug. 25, with the actual draft expected to take place Oct. 15. Normally, a combine takes place between the two. It is typically scheduled for May. 

This year, Givony suggested it wouldn't take place until well after the league had gotten its season rolling again, as it is scheduled to do at Walt Disney World in late July.

"On the plus side, if a revamped combine takes place in late August, at least six teams would already have been eliminated by that point, reducing the number of total individuals in the bubble," Luke Adams of HoopsRumors wrote.

A combine or gathering is unlikely to consist of scrimmages or workouts, but could give teams a chance to receive medical information and take measurements on prospects, Givony noted. He added that organizing a pre-draft combine, at this point, remains "fluid."

