NBA intends to allow in-person interviews with draft prospects

It appears NBA teams will get their annual draft combine, but just in a different form.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the league intends to allow teams to hold in-person interviews with draft prospects starting in mid-October.

Those in-person interviews will the second leg of a two-step process, added Shams Charania of The Athletic. The first is a combination of the virtual interviews that are already taking place, as well as in-person medicals. The medicals can start taking place in the middle of this month.

Teams can also hold some on-court drills from mid-September to early October, Charania reported. Those drills will also be held virtually.

The draft itself, originally scheduled for Oct. 16, will tentatively be held Nov. 18, as was reported last week, per Wojnarowski.

"It is unlikely that many, if any, top 2020 draft prospects would agree to the workout sessions that would be shared virtually with the league's teams from the combine sites," Wojnarowski reported in August. "But there will be an opportunity for players who want to be evaluated in a limited combine workout environment to do so for NBA teams, sources said."

The NBA began sending emails to "select" prospects to extend invites to a combine at the end of July, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony. But the invites came "with a disclaimer that no decisions have been made about a date, format, location, or even if a combine will actually occur."