NBA announces virtual Combine, with draft set for Nov. 18

The NBA has officially announced its plans for a virtual Draft Combine, with the league handling much of the typical scouting work for its 30 teams.

“While the circumstances surrounding this Combine are unique, we’re excited to creatively deliver a valuable experience for our teams, who have remained flexible through the process, and for prospective draftees who are just beginning their NBA journeys," said NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell.

The NBA Draft is scheduled to take place Nov. 18 on ESPN, with the Combine tipping off Monday and running through mid-November.

Prospects will partake in video conference interviews with both the league and teams up until Oct.16. Along with that, the league will record a "Pro Day" video involving prospects.

"Players will also take part in an individual on-court program consisting of strength and agility testing, anthropometric measurements, shooting drills and a 'Pro Day' video, all conducted in October at the NBA team facility nearest to a player’s home or interim residence," the NBA said in a statement. "Medical testing and examinations will be performed by NBA-affiliated physicians in the same market."

The NBA also will be using the mobile app HomeCourt for the purpose of analytics and to evaluate shooting for the "Pro Day" video.

"The video, used to showcase a player’s skills, may feature only the individual player (and either a coach or trainer) and can be up to 45 minutes long. HomeCourt is developed by NEX Team, Inc., an NBA strategic partner," the league announced.

The Minnesota Timberwolves hold the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, followed by the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

