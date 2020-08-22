SI.com
Team execs doubt NBA draft will be held on current scheduled date

Sam Amico

Multiple NBA team executives are skeptical that the draft will actually be held on its scheduled date of Oct. 16, according to Zach Lowe of ESPN.

As Lowe noted, the start of NBA free agency has already been put on hold, and that was scheduled for two days after the draft (Oct. 18).

"There are lots of people around the NBA ecosystem who don't expect free agency to start until sometime in November, or perhaps even early December," Lowe reported.

The NBA and players union will have to do some collective bargaining after the season and agree to a salary cap. The league has taken a large financial hit as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a broken relationship with China -- which stemmed from Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey's October tweet that supported Hong Kong protesters.

Along with all that, lawmakers and a segment of the fan base have criticized the NBA for not openly objecting to the human rights violations taking place in China.

Per Lowe, some around the league have their doubts that the league and union can agree to a salary cap by the middle of October.

Lowe was the lone reporter allowed inside the NBA draft lottery drawing room and chronicled his experience.

