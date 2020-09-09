NBA now targeting middle of November for 2020 draft

The NBA is eyeing Nov. 18 as its new date to hold the draft, pushing it back a month from when it's original (albeit tentative) date, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

In a memo obtained by Wojnarowski, the league and players union revealed they had planned to move the draft from Oct. 16, in order to allow enough time to do some collective bargaining and agree to a salary cap.

Per Wojnarowski, a "dramatic loss" in league revenues may result in a needed adjustment to the salary cap following the season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves own the first overall pick, followed by the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and and the Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

Along with the aforementioned reasons, moving the draft to November will give teams extra time to prepare and potentially view prospects via virtual workouts.

The league did not reveal when the free agency period will begin, Wojnarowski added. It usually takes place several days following the draft.