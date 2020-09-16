NBA removes 'tentative' label, sets Nov. 18 as date for draft

What was once more of a guess about the NBA Draft is now a sure thing.

More specifically, the league had tentatively set the draft for Nov. 18, but has now "locked in" the date, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

So it's worth repeating -- barring anything unforeseen, the draft will be held Nov. 18. Finally, teams that value this event (read: all of them) have a deadline, and a day for which they can prepare.

In a memo obtained by Wojnarowski, the league and players union revealed they had planned to move the draft from Oct. 16, in order to allow enough time to do some collective bargaining and agree to a salary cap.

Per Wojnarowski, a "dramatic loss" in league revenue may result in a needed adjustment to the salary cap after the Finals.

The Minnesota Timberwolves own the first overall pick, followed by the Golden State Warriors, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls and and the Cleveland Cavaliers, respectively.

Top prospects include Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards, Memphis center James Wiseman and well-traveled point guard LaMelo Ball, most recently of Australia's NBL.

Along with the aforementioned reasons, moving the draft to November gives teams extra time to prepare and potentially view prospects via virtual workouts.

The league did not reveal when the free agency period will begin, Wojnarowski added. It usually takes place a few days after the draft, though it could potentially begin before the draft this year.