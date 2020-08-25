SI.com
NBA expected to push back dates for draft, free agency

Sam Amico

The NBA appears likely to push back both the annual draft and start of free agency as it contemplates delaying the start of the 2020-21 season, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The draft is currently scheduled for Oct. 16, with the start of free agency slated for two days after that.

Next season is tentatively scheduled to begin Dec. 1 -- though it appears that date could be moved to later in the month, mid-January or even March.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently told ESPN's Rachel Nichols he still wasn't sure when the 2020-21 season will actually tip off, citing the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

But the hope remains that the season can begin either December or January, Wojnarowski wrote.

Along with Dec. 1, the league is eyeing Christmas Day or Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Jan. 18) as potential starts to next season, per multiple reports.

