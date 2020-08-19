NBA reveals all 14 team representatives for draft lottery

The NBA has announced the representatives for each of the 14 teams taking part in Thursday's draft lottery. They are as follows:

Atlanta Hawks: Jami Gertz

Charlotte Hornets: Devonte' Graham

Chicago Bulls: Arturas Karnisovas

Cleveland Cavaliers: Brad Daugherty

Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry

Memphis Grizzlies: Elliot Perry

Minnesota Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell

New Orleans Pelicans: Trajan Langdon

New York Knicks: Leon Rose

Phoenix Suns: James Jones

Sacramento Kings: De'Aaron Fox

San Antonio Spurs: Peter J. Holt

Washington Wizards: Rui Hachimura

All teams will be represented virtually, with the lottery scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves are tied with best odds to win at 14 percent apiece. The Warriors can finish no lower than fifth, the Cavs sixth and the Timberwolves seventh.