NBA reveals all 14 team representatives for draft lottery
Sam Amico
The NBA has announced the representatives for each of the 14 teams taking part in Thursday's draft lottery. They are as follows:
- Atlanta Hawks: Jami Gertz
- Charlotte Hornets: Devonte' Graham
- Chicago Bulls: Arturas Karnisovas
- Cleveland Cavaliers: Brad Daugherty
- Detroit Pistons: Troy Weaver
- Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry
- Memphis Grizzlies: Elliot Perry
- Minnesota Timberwolves: D'Angelo Russell
- New Orleans Pelicans: Trajan Langdon
- New York Knicks: Leon Rose
- Phoenix Suns: James Jones
- Sacramento Kings: De'Aaron Fox
- San Antonio Spurs: Peter J. Holt
- Washington Wizards: Rui Hachimura
All teams will be represented virtually, with the lottery scheduled for 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.
The Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves are tied with best odds to win at 14 percent apiece. The Warriors can finish no lower than fifth, the Cavs sixth and the Timberwolves seventh.