Report: NBA Postpones Lottery, Pre-Draft Combine

Sam Amico

The NBA has postponed both the draft lottery and pre-draft combine, both schedules for this month in Chicago, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The league's Board of Governors voted on the decision on a conference call Friday, Wojnarowski reported.

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25, and that is highly likely to be postponed as well, as the league attempts to figure out its calendar amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

More details soon.

Knicks Expected To Make More Front Office Hires In Coming Weeks

Scott Perry is secure and Brock Aller supposedly is in, but those are the only changes coming to New York, writes Chris Mannix.

Sam Amico

Hope In The Air As NBA Tries To Figure Out Restart To Season

Hurdles remain but Adam Silver, team owners and players determined to crown a champion.

Sam Amico

Top Prep Schooler Hall Ruled Eligible For NBA Draft

Issue on age discrepancy solved as small forward and NC State commit has signed with agent.

Sam Amico

How Many Points Could MJ Average Today? Rose, Pierce, Williams Debate

Jalen Rose thinks Michael Jordan could average about 50 points per game if Jordan were in his prime today.

Sam Amico

A Look Back At The 7 Seconds or Less Phoenix Suns

Steve Nash, Amar'e Stoudemire and the rest put on a show worth remembering.

CameronFields

Magic Reveals Documentary Series In The Works

Legendary Lakers point guard says documentary will feature both basketball and transition to life after the game.

Sam Amico

Changes Could Still Be Coming To Knicks' Front Office

Decisions on GM Scott Perry's basketball may not be made until end of summer.

Sam Amico

How Does NBA Insider Woj Drop His Bombs? Short Documentary Examines

YouTube's "Woj Bomb" takes a look at perhaps the greatest newsbreaker in sports journalism history.

Sam Amico

Bulls Bench Players Recall 1990s Dynasty With 'Iconic Frontman' Jordan

Coming off the bench for the MJ-led Bulls was viewed as an honor, former players tell Sports Illustrated.

Sam Amico

Breaking Down Carmelo's Forever-Effective Midrange Game

A look at veteran Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony and how he positions himself to score.

Staff Report