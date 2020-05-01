Report: NBA Postpones Lottery, Pre-Draft Combine

The NBA has postponed both the draft lottery and pre-draft combine, both schedules for this month in Chicago, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The league's Board of Governors voted on the decision on a conference call Friday, Wojnarowski reported.

The NBA draft is scheduled for June 25, and that is highly likely to be postponed as well, as the league attempts to figure out its calendar amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

More details soon.