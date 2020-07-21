AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Date for NBA draft lottery reportedly changed to Aug. 20

Sam Amico

The eight teams left out of the NBA's restart in Orlando have something to look forward to, and no, it's not the possibility of playing some games this summer.

Instead, it's the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery -- which is now scheduled to be held Aug. 20.

Teams were informed of the revised lottery date Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This is good news for the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, all of which are banking on high draft pick to help fix their issues of this previous season. The Warriors and Cavs are tied for best odds to win the lottery, with the T-Wolves a close second.

Others not invited to resume the season on the Disney campus -- the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

All can only hope for the opportunity to say "we're No. 1" once the Ping Pong balls stopping bouncing.

The original date for the lottery was Aug. 25. No explanation has yet been determined for that date to be moved up five days.

The scheduled date for the actual draft, Oct. 16, has not changed, Charania reported.

Twenty-two teams are set to resume the season next week in Orlando. The six that don't qualify for the playoffs will also be included in the lottery.

Point guard Lonzo Ball, shooting guard Anthony Edwards and center James Wiseman are widely considered the top three prospects entering the draft, in no particular order.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Moon: LeBron leaving Cavaliers first time was 'like a funeral'

Former Cleveland forward recalls time superstar departed for (and then returned with) the Miami Heat.

Sam Amico

Grizzlies' Winslow lost for season; Morant tweets support

Swingman acquired from Miami Heat in February trade was expected to provide Memphis a boost in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Free agent big man Mickey signs with Russian club

Former member of Celtics and Heat frontcourt returns to Khimki following one season in Spain.

Sam Amico

Jazz to wear '1223' patches to honor legendary coach Sloan

Former Utah Jazz head coach Jerry Sloan passed away in May at the age of 78.

Cameron Fields

Former first-round pick Baldwin agrees to deal in Germany

Free agent guard spent this past season in Greece, has also played for Grizzlies and Trail Blazers.

Sam Amico

Hawks unveil new uniforms with respect to 'treasured past'

The Atlanta Hawks unveiled their new uniforms Tuesday, showing off a jersey that appears very similar to the look they sported from 1978-82.

Sam Amico

G League players form union with assist from NBPA

The new Basketball Players Union to represent minor leaguers in collective-bargaining efforts.

Sam Amico

Morris set to join Lakers teammates in Orlando bubble

Veteran forward reportedly had been absent but headed to campus; Lakers scrimmage Mavericks this week.

Sam Amico

All 346 players inside NBA bubble test negative for coronavirus

Good news emerges from Walt Disney World campus following latest round of testing.

Sam Amico

by

MattySolo

Podcast: Talkin' NBA restart, season-ending awards, Jazz and more

Joined Spencer Checketts on ESPN 700 out of Salt Lake City to discuss all things NBA on the Disney campus.

Sam Amico