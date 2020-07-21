Date for NBA draft lottery reportedly changed to Aug. 20

The eight teams left out of the NBA's restart in Orlando have something to look forward to, and no, it's not the possibility of playing some games this summer.

Instead, it's the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery -- which is now scheduled to be held Aug. 20.

Teams were informed of the revised lottery date Tuesday, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

This is good news for the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves, all of which are banking on high draft pick to help fix their issues of this previous season. The Warriors and Cavs are tied for best odds to win the lottery, with the T-Wolves a close second.

Others not invited to resume the season on the Disney campus -- the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls.

All can only hope for the opportunity to say "we're No. 1" once the Ping Pong balls stopping bouncing.

The original date for the lottery was Aug. 25. No explanation has yet been determined for that date to be moved up five days.

The scheduled date for the actual draft, Oct. 16, has not changed, Charania reported.

Twenty-two teams are set to resume the season next week in Orlando. The six that don't qualify for the playoffs will also be included in the lottery.

Point guard Lonzo Ball, shooting guard Anthony Edwards and center James Wiseman are widely considered the top three prospects entering the draft, in no particular order.