NBA draft lottery to take place Aug. 25

Sam Amico

Things are starting to take shape for NBA teams that will not be included in the resumption of the season, with news of a date for the draft lottery surfacing Thursday.

That date will be Aug. 25, the league determined after a conference call between commissioner Adam Silver and team owners, as reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The NBA intends to resume the season with 22 teams at Walt Disney World in Orlando on July 31. The other eight teams will participate in the draft lottery, with their odds of winning based on their record at the NBA hiatus.

Under those guidelines, the Golden State Warriors will have the best odds for the No. 1 pick -- followed by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets, respectively.

The NBA draft will be held Oct. 15, Wojnarowski reported.

