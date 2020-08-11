NBA Draft Lottery approaching, to be held virtually

AllCavs
Whoever wins the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery will have to celebrate in the comfort of their own home. Or office. Or somewhere alone.

That's because, as expected, this year's lottery will be held virtually, much like most everything these days.

This year's event is scheduled for next Thursday (Aug. 20), and per Shams Charania of The Athletic, representatives from each of the 14 teams will appear via video.

The top eight spots in the lottery were determined when the NBA returned with 22 teams. Those who weren't getting games, but they are getting ping-pong balls. When you're bad, that's just as well.

The list of best losers includes the Golden State Warriors, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Those three are tied with the best odds (14.0 percent) of lucking their way into the No. 1 overall pick.

Since the resumption of the season, the Washington Wizards have joined the group -- having been eliminated from the playoffs during the seeding games on the Disney campus. They have secured the ninth spot in the lottery standings.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and three others that don't make the playoffs will fill spots 10-14, depending on records as of March 11.

As noted, the Warriors, Cavs and Timberwolves share the best odds. Here is a look at the entire Delete Eight and their odds of winning the top pick: 

1. (tie), Warriors, Cavs, Timberwolves - 14.0%
4. Atlanta Hawks - 12.5%
5. Detroit Pistons - 10.5%
6. New York Knicks - 9%
7. Chicago Bulls - 7.5%
8. Charlotte Hornets - 6%

