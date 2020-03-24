Potential Lottery Pick Haliburton To Declare For NBA Draft

Iowa State shooting guard and potential top-10 pick Tyrese Haliburton has entered his name in the 2020 NBA Draft, as relayed by ESPN.

Haliburton is currently ranked No. 7 in the ESPN draft rankings, and second-best point guard (behind LaMelo Ball).

The 6-foot-5 point guard averaged 15.2 points and 6.5 assists this past season at Iowa State. His season was cut short after he suffered a wrist injury but that is not considered serious enough to impact his draft position.

Haliburton's strengths are his shooting touch and headiness, according to draft expert Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

With the NBA on hiatus because of the coronavirus, it is not yet known when the draft will be or how the order of lottery picks will be determined.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.