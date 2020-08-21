SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Lowe only reporter in NBA draft lottery room, writes about experience

Sam Amico

Veteran reporter/insider Zach Lowe was the lone media observer in the room for the NBA draft lottery draw Thursday, and he chronicled the experience for ESPN.

In a piece entitled, Behind the scenes at the weirdest draft lottery ever, Lowe writes that if the lottery is indeed fixed, as some hoops conspiracy theorists suggest, "I will go down in infamy as having failed to detect the conspiracy."

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended up winning the grand prize, with the Golden State Warriors finishing second. Those two entered the evening tied for the Cleveland Cavaliers for best odds (14 percent) ... but the Cavs dropped all the way to fifth, with the Charlotte Hornets moving into the coveted top three.

There are generally dozens of NBA media members inside the drawing room -- but because of circumstances created by the coronavirus, Lowe ended up being a lone ranger.

And why not? The talented reporter is a man everyone can trust.

Interestingly, Lowe was allowed to go where not even NBA team executives could go before him. A few lobbied the league for a spot in the drawing room, per Lowe, but to no avail.

The lottery is typically held in a sprawling hotel ballroom in Chicago. This year, it was held in Secaucus, N.J., and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum announced the results in a cafeteria down the hall from the drawing room.

Check out Lowe's entire piece right here.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

by

Sfam

NBA playoff ratings 'crush' broadcasts of Democratic National Convention

While league may struggling to draw as many eyeballs as usual, there may not yet be reason for concern.

Sam Amico

by

AlllDay

NBA Mock Draft Volume 1.0: Who might go where?

A look at the first round of the draft and who each team might pick in the first mock following the NBA lottery.

Sam Amico

Hornets' move into top three of draft a needed stroke of luck

Charlotte will have opportunity to land player who could make an in immediate impact in 2020 draft.

Danny Thompson

2020 NBA Draft: Complete first- and second-round order

A look at which team each of the 60 picks in the 2020 draft belong.

Sam Amico

Take it or trade it? No telling what T-Wolves will do with top pick

Minnesota president Gersson Rosas implies all options on table after walking away a winner in lottery.

Sam Amico

Pistons GM: Don't want to hear 'woe is me' after falling in lottery

Detroit may have dropped two spots -- but fully intends to "get after it with the seventh pick."

Sam Amico

Cavaliers can spit it in unison after draft lottery: Fifth, again

For the second straight year, Cleveland finishes way worse than hoped, despite being tied for best odds.

Sam Amico

Hornets can only hope lack of lottery luck becomes thing of past

Charlotte hasn't had much success with the bounce of the ping pong ball in recent draft lotteries.

Sam Amico

by

Mavenisatoxicentity

Report: TV ratings for NBA return down from pre-hiatus nosedive

League experiencing free fall in viewership, producing numbers considerably lower than even lockout-shortened 2011-12 season.

Sam Amico

by

FAEDRUS