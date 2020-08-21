Lowe only reporter in NBA draft lottery room, writes about experience

Veteran reporter/insider Zach Lowe was the lone media observer in the room for the NBA draft lottery draw Thursday, and he chronicled the experience for ESPN.

In a piece entitled, Behind the scenes at the weirdest draft lottery ever, Lowe writes that if the lottery is indeed fixed, as some hoops conspiracy theorists suggest, "I will go down in infamy as having failed to detect the conspiracy."

The Minnesota Timberwolves ended up winning the grand prize, with the Golden State Warriors finishing second. Those two entered the evening tied for the Cleveland Cavaliers for best odds (14 percent) ... but the Cavs dropped all the way to fifth, with the Charlotte Hornets moving into the coveted top three.

There are generally dozens of NBA media members inside the drawing room -- but because of circumstances created by the coronavirus, Lowe ended up being a lone ranger.

And why not? The talented reporter is a man everyone can trust.

Interestingly, Lowe was allowed to go where not even NBA team executives could go before him. A few lobbied the league for a spot in the drawing room, per Lowe, but to no avail.

The lottery is typically held in a sprawling hotel ballroom in Chicago. This year, it was held in Secaucus, N.J., and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum announced the results in a cafeteria down the hall from the drawing room.

