AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

NBA Pressing On With Pre-Draft Evaluations Despite Uncertainty

Sam Amico

Despite the suspension of season and uncertainty surrounding what's next, the NBA has continued with its pre-draft evaluations, as reported by Tim Reynolds of the AP.

“This is a process that’s important, maybe more important this year than ever,” NBA executive VP of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe told Reynolds. “We’re trying to get the athletes and the schools as much information as we possibly can. It’s important that they have the clearest picture.”

Underclassmen have been making themselves draft-eligible as they always do at this time of year, and so far, no dates related to the draft have been changed.

That said, a recent ESPN report stated that teams have been pushing the league to move the draft from its current date of June 25 to at least August.

All that's really known is the league calendar is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, no one can be sure which team will select with the No. 1 overall pick, when or if a draft lottery will be held (its scheduled for May 14), or when underclassmen must decide on returning to school or staying in the draft.

“It is unprecedented times and difficult times for everybody and we try to do our best to make that easier for student athletes as far as navigating that process and understanding that process,” VanDeWeghe told Reynolds. “This is a time of uncertainty. Even in a normal year, student athletes are very nervous about applying of the draft. But our role in this is to try to give as much information as we possibly can.” 

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told TNT's Ernie Johnson last week that the league won't likely be any closer to knowing its next steps until at least May 1.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LA Notes: Lakers, LeBron, Kobe, Clippers, Rivers

LeBron James has been keeping the Lakers motivated during NBA hiatus, according to GM Rob Pelinka.

Sam Amico

Bulls' Boylen Hoping To 'Sit Down' With Karnisovas, Discuss Future

Chicago coach releases statement, welcoming new chief of basketball operations.

Sam Amico

Bulls Exec Karnisovas Makes Hires, Interviewing GM Candidates

Chicago's new basketball operations chief reportedly hits ground running immediately after taking job.

Sam Amico

Rockets Owner On Economy: 'We've Got To Start Opening Up In May'

Tilman Fertitta cites overall American cash flow, mental health as important reasons to start returning to work.

Sam Amico

Teams Joining In Push For NBA To Move Draft To Later In Summer

Executives reportedly believe that shifting draft will give them more time to perform "essential elements of the pre-draft process."

Sam Amico

Knicks Offer Assistant GM Job To Cavaliers Cap Expert Aller

Respected Cleveland capologist reportedly negotiating for vital role in New York's reshaping front office.

Sam Amico

Cleveland Notes: Drummond, Bickerstaff, Sexton, Playoffs

Are Andre Drummond and the Cavaliers headed for a quick split? One former NBA GM seems to think so.

Sam Amico

by

MitchS

LA Notes: LeBron, Lakers, Kawhi, Rivers, Clippers

Both Los Angeles clubs would strongly consider taking their chases for the championship to a neutral site.

Sam Amico

Players Entering Or Eligible For 2020 Free Agency, By Position

A look at NBA players who will be set for free agency come the 2020 offseason.

Sam Amico

SI Mailbag: LeBron, Karnisovas, NBA Return, HORSE Show

Sam Amico