NBA Pressing On With Pre-Draft Evaluations Despite Uncertainty

Despite the suspension of season and uncertainty surrounding what's next, the NBA has continued with its pre-draft evaluations, as reported by Tim Reynolds of the AP.

“This is a process that’s important, maybe more important this year than ever,” NBA executive VP of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe told Reynolds. “We’re trying to get the athletes and the schools as much information as we possibly can. It’s important that they have the clearest picture.”

Underclassmen have been making themselves draft-eligible as they always do at this time of year, and so far, no dates related to the draft have been changed.

That said, a recent ESPN report stated that teams have been pushing the league to move the draft from its current date of June 25 to at least August.

All that's really known is the league calendar is on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Right now, no one can be sure which team will select with the No. 1 overall pick, when or if a draft lottery will be held (its scheduled for May 14), or when underclassmen must decide on returning to school or staying in the draft.

“It is unprecedented times and difficult times for everybody and we try to do our best to make that easier for student athletes as far as navigating that process and understanding that process,” VanDeWeghe told Reynolds. “This is a time of uncertainty. Even in a normal year, student athletes are very nervous about applying of the draft. But our role in this is to try to give as much information as we possibly can.”

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told TNT's Ernie Johnson last week that the league won't likely be any closer to knowing its next steps until at least May 1.

