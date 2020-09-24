SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Former lottery pick Bender agrees to deal with Maccabi Tel Aviv

Sam Amico

Free agent forward/center Dragan Bender has agreed to a contract with Israeli club Macabbi Tel Aviv, according to international basketball reporter Nemanja Žorič .

Bender, 22, is 7-foot-0 and was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft. He played with the Suns until last summer, when he entered free agency and signed with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks then waived him in February, when he signed a 10-day deal with the Golden State Warriors. Bender scored 13 points and grabbed nine rebounds in his Warriors debut against the Suns, the team that drafted him.

The native Croatian carries NBA career averages of 5.4 points and 3.9 rebounds in 187 appearances.

He played with Tel Aviv for seven games in the 2015-16 before coming to the NBA. This time, he will be joining former Cleveland Cavaliers center Ante Zizic in the Tel Aviv frontcourt.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TV Ratings: Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 sets 17-year low for conference finals

West finals no match for NBC's Sunday night football game as NBA viewership continues a rather rocky ride.

Sam Amico

by

fosswayne

Hawks add former NBA swingman Fields as assistant GM

Selected by Knicks in second round of 2010 draft, he hasn't played since 2015, was serving as a GM in G League.

Sam Amico

NBA Free Agency: Eligible players by position, age and contract status

A look at who is available, and who could potentially become available, once offseason finally arrives.

Sam Amico

Hornets' Borrego mixes lineups, pleased with first day of minicamp

Charlotte players arrive to bubble to finally get in some run as they prepare for 2020-21 campaign.

Danny Thompson

Cavaliers hit minicamp to work on ... well, just about everything

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff and team leaders Kevin Love and Collin Sexton speak about a return to the court.

Sam Amico

Young, Collins and others begin run in bubble, as Hawks announce roster

Atlanta joins the seven other non-Disney teams with minicamp to start preparing for 2020-21 season.

Sam Amico

Coaching Rumors: Pacers, Rockets, 76ers, Thunder, Pelicans

Multiple teams still searching for their main man on the sideline. Here's the latest on how all that's going.

Sam Amico

'Inside the NBA' host Johnson to work TBS studio show for MLB playoffs

Award-winning basketball host will move over to baseball once Western Conference Finals are finished.

Sam Amico

NBA announces virtual Combine, with draft set for Nov. 18

League will interview and record prospects, dispersing information and video to its 30 teams.

Sam Amico

Thompson: Three reasons why Donovan is a great fit for Bulls

Chicago made right choice in hiring a coach who has experience with youth, veterans and a whole lot of winning.

Danny Thompson