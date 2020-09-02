Warriors' Green to fill in on TNT's popular 'Inside the NBA' show

Forever loquacious Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green will fill in for Kenny Smith on the set of TNT's "Inside the NBA" on Thursday, as well as Charles Barkley on Friday, as relayed by Jon Lewis of Sports Media Watch.

That means the popular postgame show will feature analysts Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Green one day, and O'Neal, Smith and Green the next. Ernie Johnson will continue to host.

Green became a media favorite with his candid answers and general starter of conversations during the Warriors' five run to the Finals (2014-19) and three championships.

He had previously joined the TNT set as a guest analyst.

Many throughout the league believe broadcasting is something in which Green will make a natural transition upon retirement.

Green, 30, averaged 8.0 points and 6.2 rebounds in 43 games this past season. The Warriors did not qualify for the NBA's restart and own the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Lewis added that play-by-play man Kevin Harlan and analyst Reggie Miller will call one game Thursday, with Brian Anderson and Stan Van Gundy working the other. "So looks like Chris Webber is taking a break (I'd imagine he'll come back for conference finals)," Lewis wrote.

Anderson is expected to replace Marv Albert, who is not on the Disney campus, as TNT'S No. 1 play-by-play man during the conference finals.