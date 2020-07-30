Dribbles: Lakers just need to keep pre-hiatus good thing going

A quick look at the Lakers game against the Los Angeles Clippers as the NBA season gets underway again:

Tipoff: The Arena, Wide World of Sports, Orlando, 9 p.m. EST

Records: Lakers 49-14 at hiatus; Clippers 44-20

TV: TNT, Spectrum SportsNet

Projected Starters

Lakers: C JaVale McGee; PF Anthony Davis; SF LeBron James; G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope; G Danny Green.

Clippers: C Ivica .Zubic; PF Marcus Morris; SF Kawhi Leonard; SG Paul George; PG Reggie jackson.

Injury Report

Lakers: Davis (eye) questionable; James (groin) probable; Caldwell-Pope (rib) probable; SF Kyle Kuzma (ankle) probable); PG Rajon Rondo (thumb) out.

Clippers: G Lou Williams (quarantine) out; F Montrezl Harrell (personal) out; PG Patrick Beverley (undisclosed) questionable.

Dribbles

1. Well, here we are. The Lakers are back ... only with Dion Waiters and J.R. Smith, and without Avery Bradley. Neither Waiters nor Smith (nor Kentavious Caldwell-Pope) offer the type of defense Bradley did. But at the very least, Caldwell-Pope should mean more offense.

2. As if the Lakers actually needed more.

3. As I've written before, LeBron James and the Lakers can treat most of these "seeding" games like the preseason. They hold a 5.5-game lead over the Clippers for first place in the Western Conference. So the Lakers would almost have to purposely tank to blow it. And the Clippers would have to finish the regular season like 8-0, or probably 7-1 at worst.

4. Is it possible? Why, sure it is. As the NBA's new slogan promises, this is a "Whole New Game." Still, any team with LeBron blowing this type of lead heading into the playoffs is highly unlikely.

5. You may have noticed above that the Clippers will be missing some vital pieces -- namely, Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell. Patrick Beverley is also questionable (though he was at shootaround Thursday morning). If the Clippers emerge from the West, and they certainly could, it's because players such as Williams, Harrell and Beverley are at the top of their games. We already know Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be great.

6. Still, we all know not too much can be taken from this particular re-opener. Most people will just be happy that basketball is back. They can forget about everything else for a while -- or at least put it on the back burner. Few things unite like sports.

7. Anyway, back to the game. The Lakers know the key is just to stay healthy until the games matter most. As LeBron always said in Cleveland, "Just get me to the playoffs."

8. We also know the Clippers aren't at full strength. On top of that, this is the first "real" game since the coronavirus shut down the season in March. There are no fans. There is little buzz around the arena -- just some men, a ball and a desire to win. So it's bound to be a little sloppy, and likely uglier than what we will (hopefully) be watching a month from now.

9. The Lakers merely only want to pick up where they left off in March. They were at their best after the All-Star break.

10. Finally, fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers should enjoy seeing their old friends in this game, because their are plenty of them. James, Waiters, Smith, Danny Green and reserve guard Quinn Cook all spent time in Cleveland. Same with Lakers assistant Phil Handy. Also, former Cavs coach Tyronn Lue is the top assistant with Doc Rivers and the Clippers.