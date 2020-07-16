AllCavs
Lakers' Howard says he was among players reported to NBA safety hotline

Sam Amico

Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard said he was among the players who was reported to the NBA hotline set up to enforce safety protocols on the Disney campus, as relayed by Brandon Robinson of Heavy.com.

Howard surmised he was reported because he wasn't wearing a mask.

"Somebody told on me," Howard said.

Howard isn't alone. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, several players have been warned about violating the NBA's social distancing and mask guidelines inside the Orlando bubble. Tips to the hotline can be done anonymously.

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season at the end of the month.

Specifics of the other violations have not been reported, though Sacramento Kings forward Richaun Holmes recently had to apologize for stepping outside the bubble to retrieve a food delivery.

The Lakers (49-14) owned the top record in the Western Conference at the hiatus. They are scheduled to open their return to the season vs. the LA Clippers on July 30.

Howard, 34, is in his first year with Lakers and averaging 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds in 62 appearances, coming off the bench in all but two of those.

