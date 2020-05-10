Windler keeps rehabbing as Cavaliers wait for decision on season

It was already a tough season for Dylan Windler before the season was even suspended.

Windler was the No. 26 overall pick in the draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. He's a rookie wing with athleticism and a jump shot, and was expected to contribute right away.

Then came something known as a stress reaction in his leg before training camp even started.

Then came an attempt to get in some run with the Canton Charge, the Cavs' affiliate in the G League.

Then the injury got bad again.

So the Cavs decided in January to shut down Windler for the year.

This from a guy who didn't miss a single game in four years at Belmont. He missed just two his entire high school career (a mildly sprained ankle being the culprit).

So Windler is accustomed to being in uniform. That's why his first season of non-action has been a first season of no satisfaction.

But during the shutdown, Windler has remained close to Cleveland and rehabbing at the Cavs' practice facility. Four other teammates were allowed in Friday, as the league slowly starts to reopen the doors.

Windler isn't quite there yet. He has some work ahead of him. Even if the season does resume, he'll remain out.

"I’m probably 70 or 80 percent of the way there,” he told WTVF-TV in Nashville. “It’s been a little over three months right now and I think the doc’s saying maybe a month or a month and a half before I’m able to play live basketball again.”

Despite being sidelined, Windler said still got a feel for what was going on, even after the coaching change from John Beilein to J.B. Bickerstaff.

"I got to still travel with the team this year and see games,” Windler said. “Just being able to watch that film and talk with the coaches and kind of get a better feel for our offense and how they want to run things. I think it will give me a bit of a jumpstart going into next year.”

The Cavs (19-46) hope so. They can view it like Windler is a 2020 first-round pick if he gets healthy. They also have a real first-round pick that will be in the lottery -- though there's no telling when that may take place.

Windler had surgery on the injury in January. He experienced some soreness on the leg in December, but still gave extremely promising showings in his limited time with the Charge.

"He makes the right basketball play," said Tyler Neal, the Charge's acting coach at the time. "He sees the floor and is a great communicator. He did a great job, he didn't press, he played hard."

When asked by SI.com what he can offer the Cavs, Windler was direct.

"Shooting is always an asset in today's league, being able to space the floor," he said. "Moving the ball is a big one. Sometimes things get stagnant. So being able to space the floor, move off the ball, cut. I think that's where I can help."

The Cavs seem to think those are areas in which Windler can help, too. Now all they need is for him to keep rehabbing, get healthy and stay strong once play does resume and he can return to basketball as he's always known it.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for Sports Illustrated. Follow him @AmicoHoops.