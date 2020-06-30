Teams not invited to Disney still hoping for chance to play ... somewhere

All eight teams left out of the NBA's return in Orlando continue to aim for a place to play — whether it be full practices, organized scrimmages, or a little bit of both.

“I think there are conversations that can be had about what, if anything, we can do with the eight other teams,” NBA players union executive director Michele Roberts told the Charlotte Observer. “I realize there are some players — particularly young players — who’d feel a concern they aren’t getting enough run.”

Twenty-two teams are scheduled to resume the season at Walt Disney World at the end of July. Not among the invited are the Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks.

Like everyone, those eight teams stopped playing in March, when the season was suspended. Like everyone, they are scheduled to tip off the 2020-21 season at the start of December.

Unlike everyone, the eight teams not going to Orlando will just have to sit ... and wait ... while everyone else plays.

“The amount of time they’re spending with their teams and their players as a unit, we believe we should have the same," Hornets coach James Borrego told reporters early in June. "That would level the playing field a little bit more."

Cavaliers coach J.B Bickerstaff echoed Borrego's thoughts.



“Our expectation is that the league is going to let us do something,” Bickerstaff said June 9. “We are fighting, and I know there’s other teams too that are fighting to get something done.”

And it's not just the young players who want to get in some run. Cavs power forward Kevin Love said he too is hopeful circumstances will allow for a chance to play again before the start of next season.

“It’s paramount for teams like us that are in the bottom eight to have some good competition,” Love said. “Eight months off from competitive basketball is not conducive to getting better.”

Still, as Rick Bonnell of the Observer noted, Roberts has said she won't be in favor of “any return to play that doesn’t have the same guarantees of safety and health” that will be required for the 22 teams in Orlando.