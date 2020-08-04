Eight teams left out of Orlando now pessimistic about return to court

The eight teams not resuming the season on the Disney campus are beginning to show "significant doubt" about a second bubble and a return to play before the start of 2020-21, according to report from Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic.

"There’s nothing happening,” the report quoted a general manager as saying. “It’s a shame. It’s a huge detriment to these eight franchises that were left behind.”

He was reportedly speaking following a call between the eight GMs of the teams left out of Orlando and league officials.

According to the report, the bottom eight teams have grown frustrated with the inconsistency in discussions with the league about potential options.

"There was more hope about the minicamps beginning in-market by mid-August prior to last Thursday's GM call, but it was soon shattered," The Athletic reported.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons, Minnesota Timberwolves, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks are the eight teams left out of Orlando.

GMs and coaches of most of those teams had been strongly pushing for a fall league to get in some run before the start of next season. And if not games, at least some organized practices and scrimmages.

The list of those hoping for something resembling competition included Cavs GM Koby Altman and coach J.B. Bickerstaff, as well as Hornets coach James Borrego.

Others such as the Knicks and Warriors have reportedly been less-than-enamored with the idea.

“Our expectation is that the league is going to let us do something,” Bickerstaff said in June. “We are fighting, and I know there’s other teams too that are fighting to get something done.”

Chicago was viewed as potential spot for a second bubble and host of potential games involving the eight teams.

Borrego echoed Bickerstaff's thoughts, indicating the teams in Orlando will have even more of a competitive advantage once training camps begin in what is expected to be November.

“The amount of time they’re spending with their teams and their players as a unit, we believe we should have the same," Borrego told reporters. "That would level the playing field a little bit more. ... We need the door flung open, so we can get after this thing."

Right now, though, the idea of the bottom eight teams playing again before next season seems to be fading fast.