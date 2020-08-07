Eight NBA teams left out of Orlando could head to Disney to train

The NBA is exploring the idea of having the eight bottom teams train on the Disney campus after the 22 teams currently there complete the season, according to Sam Amick of The Athletic.

Most of the eight non-playoff contenders not in Orlando have been pushing for organized practices and perhaps some games before next season begins.

Perhaps Orlando will offer that opportunity.

"Sources say the NBA has been exploring that possibility for quite some time now, and that the idea was raised most recently on the aforementioned governors call," Amick reported.

The eight teams not in Orlando -- the Chicago Bulls, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Earlier this week, Amick and Shams Charania reported that there was "significant doubt" about those eight teams getting a chance to play before the 2020-21 season tips off, reportedly scheduled for December.

General managers and coaches of most of the eight teams had been strongly pushing for a fall league that consists of organized practices and perhaps some scrimmages.

The list of those hoping for something resembling competition included Cavs GM Koby Altman and coach J.B. Bickerstaff, as well as Hornets coach James Borrego.

Others such as the Knicks and Warriors have been less-than-enamored with the idea.

“Our expectation is that the league is going to let us do something,” Bickerstaff said in June. “We are fighting, and I know there’s other teams too that are fighting to get something done.”

Chicago was viewed as potential location for a second bubble and host of potential games involving the eight teams.

Borrego echoed Bickerstaff's thoughts, indicating the teams in Orlando will have even more of a competitive advantage once training camps begin in what is expected to be November.

“The amount of time they’re spending with their teams and their players as a unit, we believe we should have the same," Borrego told reporters. "That would level the playing field a little bit more. ... We need the door flung open, so we can get after this thing."