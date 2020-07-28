NBA finalizing plans to give eight teams not in Orlando some run

Competition for the eight NBA teams not in Orlando is becoming more realistic, as the league is finalizing plans to get those squads some action, according to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer.

At the very least, the plans are expected to consist of group workouts for the eight non-playoff contenders, per Bonnell. Teams could also take part in some scrimmages.

The proposal would group workouts at each team's practice facilities, followed by two weeks worth of workouts at two separate locations, which as of yet have not been determined, Bonnell reported.

The second session of group workouts would include some scrimmages.

As Bonell also noted, the proposal has yet to be approved by the NBA or the players union.

“I know there are some players, particularly young players, that seem concerned they’re not getting enough” offseason activity, Robert told reporters, per Bonnell. “But I am concerned ... in terms of play that doesn’t have the same guarantee of safety and health (regarding the novel coronavirus pandemic) that we’ve provided in Orlando.

“It’s a standard that’s got to be met, and if it’s not met, ‘next question’ as far as I’m concerned.”

The eight teams not invited to Orlando for the season's return: the Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks.

Those are also the only known eight teams that are shoe-ins for the annual 14-team draft lottery, reportedly scheduled for Aug. 20.

Hornets coach James Borrego and Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman are among those pushing for some extra run for the Omitted Eight before next seasons tips off.

"Our expectation is that the league is going to let us do something,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said back on June 9. “We are fighting, and I know there’s other teams too that are fighting to get something done.”

Borrego said it's important that the teams left out of Orlando are given if the same opportunity to play that those on the Disney campus are receiving -- provided it can be done safely, of course.

“The amount of time they’re spending with their teams and their players as a unit, we believe we should have the same," Borrego told reporters. "That would level the playing field a little bit more. ... We need the door flung open, so we can get after this thing."