NBA leaning toward OTAs for eight teams left out of Orlando

Sam Amico

Rather than a second "bubble" for the eight teams left out of Orlando, the NBA may allow non-playoff contenders to take part in organized training activities at their own practice facilities, according to Steve Popper of Newsday.

The league and players union have been attempting to figure out a way to get the eight teams not resuming the season in Orlando some run. Reports ranged from staging a second centralized location in Chicago, to full practices and scrimmages in a couple of locations ... to the Popper's report of little beyond OTAs.

Whatever takes place isn't expected to happen until the fall, perhaps late September. The NBA has tentatively scheduled the 2020-21 season to tip off in early December.

Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer recently reported the league and union were finalizing a proposal that, at the very least, would allow group workouts at each team's practice facilities. Those would perhaps be followed by two weeks worth of workouts at two separate unspecified locations.

The eight teams not invited to Orlando for the season's return: the Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Atlanta Hawks.

ESPN reported last month that those eight teams could take part in a fall league in Chicago -- though that is seemingly less likely now.

Those are also the only known eight teams that are shoe-ins for the annual 14-team draft lottery, reportedly scheduled for Aug. 20.

Hornets coach James Borrego and Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman are among those pushing for some extra run for the Omitted Eight before next seasons tips off.

"Our expectation is that the league is going to let us do something,” Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said back on June 9. “We are fighting, and I know there’s other teams too that are fighting to get something done.”

Borrego said it's important that the teams left out of Orlando are given if the same opportunity to play that those on the Disney campus are receiving -- provided it can be done safely, of course.

“The amount of time they’re spending with their teams and their players as a unit, we believe we should have the same," Borrego told reporters. "That would level the playing field a little bit more. ... We need the door flung open, so we can get after this thing."

The other 22 teams are scheduled to resume the season Thursday with eight "seeding" games, followed by the playoffs.

