Report: Eric Bledsoe, Pat Connaughton out against Houston Rockets

Cameron Fields

The Milwaukee Bucks are already one of the league's best teams, so staying healthy and getting back into a routine is paramount in these seeding games. 

Because of that, the Bucks will not rush back two of their rotation players. According to ESPN's Eric Woodyard, Eric Bledsoe and Pat Connaughton will not play in Sunday's game against the Houston Rockets. This will be the second straight game they'll be out. 

Both players did not initially come with the team to Orlando because they tested positive for COVID-19. 

Since Bledsoe and Connaughton didn't have a chance to play in the scrimmages, they're still working on their conditioning. 

The Bucks and Rockets are set to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee is currently the first seed in the Eastern Conference, and the Rockets are the sixth seed in the West. 

As the Bucks' starting guard, Bledsoe has scored 15.4 points per game and dished 5.4 assists this season. He has shot 48.2% from the field, which is the second-highest percentage of his career. 

A reserve guard, Connaughton has scored 5.1 points per game and shot 45.6% from the field in 18.3 minutes a game this season. 

